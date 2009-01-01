WorstPreviews.com Feeds

WorstPreviews.com now offers daily, updated content for your own website. Using RSS or Javascript Feeds, anyone can have access to the latest headlines, trailers, movie reviews, etc... For a custom feed, Contact Us.

Category RSS/XML Javascript Headlines (30 most recent) Headlines (20 most recent) Headlines (5 most recent) DVD Headlines (20 most recent) DVD Headlines (10 most recent) Trailers (20 most recent) Trailers (10 most recent) Movie Reviews (20 most recent) Movie Reviews (10 most recent) DVD Reviews (20 most recent) DVD Reviews (10 most recent) Stills (20 most recent) Stills (10 most recent) Posters (20 most recent) Posters (10 most recent) DVD Release Dates

Javascript:

Simply copy the code inside the input box, then paste it inside inside your own website.



RSS/XML:

For a more flexible solution, use this option. Using a script on your website, you are able to configure our content any way you want. For more information on the RSS format, Click Here.



News Aggregators:

Using a News Aggregator, you can also add our headlines to your computer. To see a list of readers and aggregators, Click Here.

